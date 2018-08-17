Mandaue’s new public market to open next month
The opening of the new public market in Mandaue City was moved from August to September this year to allow the contractor to completely finish the project.
The city market administrator, however, has started validating the applications of vendors for the assignment of stalls.
On the other hand, the old market near the port area will be converted into a government center.
