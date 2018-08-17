SPO1 Balili’s burial set on Monday

Controversial policemen SPO1 Roderick Balili will be laid to rest on Monday.

His father Hilario said that if they were to chose, they wanted to give his son a simple funeral rites.

The father of the SPO1 Balili, however, disclosed that they were told by police authorities that his son will be given full police honors.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has declared earlier that Balili died of accidental firing during a surveillance operation in Pinamungajan town, Cebu.