CCTO to focus on decongesting south Cebu access roads

The Mambaling underpass project is now 78 percent complete.

But project engineer Roy dela Cruz of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) said the opening of the side roads is moved in December.

The opening of the side roads was originally scheduled in September.

Dela Cruz said they needed more time to work on the foundation of the structure.

The engineer explained that the presence of water pipes of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) at their work site is slowing down the construction of the underpass project.

He, however, expressed confidence that they will be able to finish the project on March 2019 as scheduled. / with USJR Intern Zena Magto