Oslob LGU starts probe on resort’s collapsed elevator
By Futch A. Inso |August 17,2018 - 02:47 PM
Oslob Town Mayor Jose Tumulak disclosed they are now reviewing permits issued to Seafari Resort following the collapse of their elevator.
At least four Chinese nationals were injured due to the incident.
Tumulak said the town engineer will have to check if the resort management complied with requirements for the issuance of their permits.
