Fire personnel undergo threat reduction training

The United States (US) Defense Threat Reduction Agency conducted a simulation exercise on threat reduction on hazardous chemical use at the Cebu Ports Authority on Friday morning (August 17).

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) were trained under the International Chemical Biological Radio Nuclear program of the United States.

Supt. Jose Embang, BFP-7 deputy chief, said that it was a good opportunity for their personnel to learn from foreign experts.