Armed Forces to public: ‘No need to panic, but stay vigilant’

The arrest of a suspected Abu Sayyaf member in Carcar City on Thursday (August 16) should not be a cause for panic.

Instead, Col. Medel Aguilar of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (CentComm) is asking Cebuanos to remain vigilant.

The Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is now coordinating with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to determine who are the local contacts of Oger Pelonio, the alleged Abu Sayyaf member.