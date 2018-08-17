Lastimosa refuses to affirm authenticity of recording at CIDG-7

Tri-media personality Leo Lastimosa, accompanied by his lawyer Christian Llido, appeared before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) after he was asked to authenticate a recording of his radio interview with Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Sept. 8, 2017.

Lastimosa, however, refused to affirm the authenticity of CIDG-7’s recording.

The Cebuano broadcaster explained that the recording did not come from dyAB-Cebu. He also added that he could not ascertain whether the recording was tampered or not.

The CIDG-7, instead, asked Lastimosa to execute an affidavit containing his statements.

The audio recording of his interview with Trillanes was supposed to be used by Paolo Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte, in a libel case he filed against the senator.