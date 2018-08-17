Lapu police has identified persons of interest in killing of ex-cop

Policemen in Lapu-Lapu City has already identified persons of interests in the killing of retired SPO2 Wilfredo Amores.

But Supt. Eloveo Marquez, chief of Lapu-Lapu City’s Investigation Detection and Management Branch (IDMB), said that they are still gathering more evidences against the suspects and the possible mastermind.

Amores was killed by a motorcycle tandem around 3 a.m. on Thursday while his female companion was unharmed.

The suspects took his firearms and a bag believed to have contained at least P11,000.

Marquez said that recordings from a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) mounted close to where Amores was shot dead would show that the two suspects were “experts.”

He said that after review of the CCTV records, they are now inclined to believe that the suspects were out to murder Amores and steal his cash.

Amores, he said, was already wounded when he fell on the cemented road.

The gunman, the motorcycle backrider, went down from the motorcycle and fired another shot, this time hitting Amores on the head before taking his sling bag.

However, Marquez said, they still would not discount the love triangle angle as a possible motive in his killing.

Marquez said they are also coordinating with establishments located close to the DJ Poker Casino located at the Cebu Yacht Club where Amores played poker and cashed-out at least P11,000 prior to his killing.

CCTV recordings taken from a nearby mall showed that the two suspects were waiting for Amores to pass by the area before they eventually tailed him.