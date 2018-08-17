Cadungog released from detention, bodyguard’s case downgraded to homicide

Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessielou “Jingjing” Cadungog is now a free man.

Cadungog was released from detention at the National Bureau of Investigation custodial center shortly after 5 p.m. today after the panel of prosecutors from the Cebu Provincial Prosecutors Office ordered the dismissal of the murder and frustrated murder charges against him.

The murder and frustrated murder charges against his bodyguard William Macaslang Jr. have also been downgraded to homicide, said his lawyer Benjamin Militar, Macaslang’s lawyer.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) filed the cases against Cadungog and Macaslang following the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba and the alleged attempt to kill anti-crime volunteer Michael Banua.

Calumba and Banua were said to be doing a legitimate surveillance operation in Barangay Tejero early morning of July 30.