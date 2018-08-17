Stranded passengers crowd MCIA terminal

Several flights entering Cebu and those that were bound for Manila were either canceled or experienced delays as a result of the closure of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), the private operator of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), said in an advisory that at least seven flights that were supposed to enter Cebu or leave for Manila were affected by the NAIA closure.

“Passengers traveling to Manila are advised to get in touch with their respective airlines before going to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport,” the advisory read.

Two flights were canceled: PR 1845 from Manila to Cebu and PR 1846 from Cebu to Manila.

Meanwhile, Manila to Cebu flights Z2 781, Z2 791, PR 1843, and PR 1847 experienced delays.

Cebu to Manila flight Z2 764 was also delayed.

Two Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights from international destinations that were bound for Manila were also diverted to the MCIA.

These were PR 105 from San Francisco to Manila and PR 117 from Vancouver to Manila.

PAL Station Manager Benedict Yap said they continue to wait for information on re-opening of the NAIA runway.

Yap said passengers of the two diverted international flights will have to stay at the MCIA terminal while they await a rescheduling of their flights to Manila.

Aviation authorities said that runway closure may extend until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Hundreds of airline passengers were left stranded at the NAIA and MCIA after a Chinese Xiamen Air Boeing passenger plane skidded off the NAIA runway while landing in a downpour before midnight on Thursday.

The Xiamen Air flight MF8667 carried 157 passengers and eight crew members.

At least four of its passengers sustained scratches.

While NAIA has an alternate runway which is still operational, this can only accommodate flights using narrow-body aircraft.