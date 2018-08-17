13 arrested in Dumlog drugs, gambling den

A joint team consisting of Talisay City policemen and elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) raided a house in Sitio San Jose, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City that was used as a drugs and gambling den.

Law enforcers arrested 13 individuals who were caught either sniffing drugs or playing with a video carrera machine and confiscated two medium and 12 small packs of suspected shabu, cash worth P3,100, and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were Geoffrey Sonsona, Rejoy Sembrano, Jacqueline Relemer, Elmer Magbanua, Dennis De Gracia, Kenneth Canda, Raymund Besin, Kevin Basilote, Hilbert Hernández, Giovannie Baron, Jeffrey Selmeros, Jessie Enario, and Jeffrey Baguio.

Sonsona was the subject of the buybust operation while Sembrano was identified as the drugs and gambling den operator.

PDEA-7 Team Leader Jessie Cabutotanall said that all of the 13 suspects are residents of Barangay Dumlog.

Cabutotan said they planned the buy bust operation after receiving information that Sembrano converted his grandmother’s house into a drugs and gambling den.

This was confirmed after their poseur buyer bought two small packs of shabu worth P500 from Sonsona.

Cabutotan suspects that there are other Sitio San Jose residents who are into the illegal drugs trade.

He said that they have been getting information on the proliferation of illegal drugs in the area which is openly sold even in their basketball court.