Persons of interest in Amores killing identified

POLICE are trying to locate at least three persons of interest that may shed light in the killing last Wednesday dawn of retired police officer, SPO2 Wilfredo Amores.

Supt. Eloveo Marquez, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s Investigation and Detection Management Branch (IDMB) chief, said in an interview on Friday that they were trying to locate persons of interest and find evidence that could lead to the arrest of the police officer’s killers.

Marquez, however, refused to identify the persons of interest because they had yet to gather evidence and links that might point to the possible killers and mastermind of the crime.

Marquez also said that they were looking for more witnesses that could pin down the killers.

He said that they were also coordinating with a mall in the area, since it was learned that those who tailed Amores on two motorcycles when the police officer left the poker club at the Cebu Yacht Club, were seen to have been waiting for Amores to pass by the area.

They were later found to have tailed Amores prior to his killing.

Amores was killed by a motorcycle-riding gunman, who finished him off after he was wounded and fell from the motorcycle on Thursday.

The attacker also took Amores’ sling bag which allegedly contained P11,000, the money that he cashed out when he left the poker club.

Amores wake is also being held at his home in Barangay Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City.