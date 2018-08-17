PNP, AFP looking for suspected Abu Sayyaf’s local contacts

The police and the military are now conducting an investigation into the background of the suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member Oger Roma Pelonio, to find out if he has local contacts

The Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAP) went to the office of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Friday to coordinate the probe into the suspect’s identity.

Col. Medel Aguilar, the spokesperson of Armed Forces of the Philippines-Central Command (AFP-Centcom) said that the AFP and the Philippine National Police (PNP) will have a joint investigation.

“Maganda yung coordination ng AFP and PNP sa Visayas so hindi mahirap yung investigation natin (The coordination between AFP and PNP is very efficient ),” said Aguilar.

But Pelonio’s arrest in Carcar City should not be cause for panic. Instead, the military is asking Cebuanos to remained vigilant.

Aguilar said that although there is no imminent threat in Cebu, it is better for the community to be vigilant.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant. It is not because there is an imminent threat. It’s because we remain as a target,” said Aguilar.

CIDG operatives arrested Pelonio during a search in his house which allegedly yielded several firearms, ammunition and a grenade. Pelonio is from Sultan Kudarat but lives in a rented house in Carcar, for the past six years.

Pelonio’s arrest happened just two days after the release of a travel advisory by the United Kingdom (UK) warning its citizens against travel to the southern part of Cebu.

Aguilar said that prior to the travel advisory and the arrest of Pelonio, the AFP already deployed forces in different areas in Central Visayas.

“We deployed forces kung saan alam natin ay pwedeng daanan (where we know could be used as an entry point). It has been deployed months ago,” said Aguilar.

“With what is happening in Mindanao it is not remote that there could be a spillover. We are happy to announce that in many attempts we were able to prevent (any terrorist coming in),” said Aguilar.