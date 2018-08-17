Creating the epic that is ‘Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral’

CREATING THE EPIC THAT IS

AS A way to promote the film and reach out to more students, the people behind the most awaited historical film this, “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” has been doing the rounds visiting the schools all over the country. On Thursday and Friday, they visited two schools in Cebu City.

The “Bayani Ba ‘To” forum was held in University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR), University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, and Ateneo De Cebu last Thursday and Friday presented by Dakila, Active Vista, and TBA studios.

Lexter Tarriela, the film’s production manager, said that creating “Goyo” was not an easy task.

“Hindi ganoon kadali kasi mas mabigat ang ‘Goyo’ kaysa sa ‘Heneral Luna’,” Tarriela told the students at the forum in USJ-R.

“Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” is the sequel of the hit 2015 movie “Heneral Luna.” Directed by Jerrold Tarog, it has seasoned actor John Arcilla in the title role. The film became a hit among critics and viewers, earning more than P200 million at the box office.

“Goyo” is headlined by Paulo Avelino and features a stellar supporting cast including Gwen Zamora, Benjamin Alves, Carlo Aquino, Ronnie Lazaro, Tomas Santos, Art Acuña, Mon Confiado, Leo Martinez, RK Bagatsing, Jojit Lorenzo, Empress Shuck, Alvin Anson, and Epy Quizon, among others.

“Isipin niyo na lang paano nabuo ang production ng Goyo. Libo libong tao sa tuktok ng bundok. We needed to construct a town,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela also recalled asking Tarog: “Direk, gaano kabigat ang Goyo?”

“Sabi niya (Tarog) thrice as (bigat) as Heneral Luna. Sa ‘Goyo’ kasi more on architecture, maraming towns, maraming bahay. So, hindi ganoon kadali para sa akin,” he said.

Tarriela encouraged the students to watch the film which will open in Philippine cinemas on September 5.

He also revealed that if ever “Goyo” would be successful, they would start working on the third film, “Manuel L. Quezon” as it is part of a trilogy.

Getting into character

Actors Carlo Cruz and Rafael Siguion-Reyna, who were present during the school tour, told the students how they immersed themselves in their respective roles.

Siguion-Reyna plays Julian del Pilar, the brother of Gregorio del Pilar.

“Grabe ang experience ko sa movie kasi I’ve never been part of a film this big. Every time na lumalakad ako sa set nagugulat ako kasi nag patayo sila ng mga towns, ang daming tao, sundalo tapos may mga kabayo pa. May mga costume pa,” Siguion-Reyna said.

He said that Tarog gave him a character description of how he wanted Julian to be and how important his relationship to Goyo was.

In the film, Julian has a lot of respect for the young general.

“What I used to portray my character is that I have a lot of respect for Paolo because he is very an accomplished actor.

Napakahusay niya na artista. I used my relationship with Paolo and how I see him,” he said.

Cruz who plays Capt. Juan del Pilar, cousin of Goyo, recalled his reaction as he was putting on his costume for the first time.

“The first time I wore my costume, grabe ‘yung impact. Kinilabutan ako kasi sobrang realistic,” he said.

He said he also did a lot of research online to get to know Capt. Juan del Pilar more.

Young life

Professor Alvin Campomanes, one of the historians who served as consultant for the film, encouraged the students to become part of nation-building.

“Whatever it is that you do, whatever it is your talent, you can use that to uplift the lives of your countrymen and other people,” said Campomanes, who authored the film guide for both “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo.”

During the school tour, a prelude of “Angelito” short film was also shown to guide students in understanding “Goyo” more.

Campomanes also discussed the life the young general.

Born on November 14, 1875 in Bulacan, del Pilar was a nephew of Marcel del Pilar, a subversive writer.

He finished high school at Ateneo de Manila and was about to study at the School of Arts and Trades for college but did not push through with it because of the revolution.

He gained reputation for being a good soldier in his province in Bulacan.

“Peak achievement niya ‘yung pinalaya ang province from the Spaniards. Ang sama ng loob Spanish generals kasi sumuko sila sa isang batang heneral,” Campomanes said.

The young general then had an inner access to the circle of President Emilio Aguinaldo and became the president’s favorite.

Del Pilar died on December 2, 1899 at the Battle of Tirad Pass in Pasong Tirad, Ilocos Sur during the Philippine-American War.

Making sacrifices

Cha Roque, organizing director of Dakila, said she hopes that after the forum, the students will be inspired to take on their own hero’s journey and be ready to take on certain sacrifices.

“You all know that you’re contributing your sacrifices, tumataya kayo. There are no sacrifices na madali,” she said.

She said that if ‘Heneral Luna’ left a question, “Bayan o sarili? “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” will challenge the public with the line: “Tandaan mo kung sino ka.”

“The challenge for us nowadays is to recognize that you have the voice and you have the power to change the world,” she said.

Aside from the school tour, a special advanced screening will also be held today at SM Seaside City Cebu.