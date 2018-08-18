Fire hits apartment in Barangay Apas, Cebu City

Seven apartment rooms were burned down, while 3 rooms were partially burned in a fire that hit PC Hills, Barangay Apas, Cebu City on August 18, Saturday dawn.

The alarm was received at 4:54 a.m and was placed under control at 5:26.

Initial investigation conducted by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-7) revealed that the fire started at Door 7 which was occupied by Charlyn Piedad.

No major injuries were reported, while damage was pegged at P300,000.

Cause of the fire is still being determined.