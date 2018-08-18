2 killed in Cordova shooting

A female stall owner and her helper were shot dead at a public market in Barangay Poblacion in Cordova, on August 17, Friday evening.

The victims were identified as Arlyn Menguito,37, from Sitio Kalan Barangay Poblacion and Gilbert Tajanlangit, from Sitio Ubos.

According to SPO1 Erwin Gedorio, of Cordova Police Station, the victims were about to close their stall when an unidentified assailant shot them to death.

The assailant immediately fled the area, added Gedorio.

Police are now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack and also conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the assailant.