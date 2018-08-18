Lay leaders echoe call for end to killings

Leaders of lay organizations from across the Archdiocese of Cebu convene on Saturday morning to call to prayer for the end of the spate of killings.

Fe Barino, the chairperson of the Commission on the Laity, said the recent spate of killings has threatened the safety of the people.

“We are very worried as we hear from the news that there are people killed almost every day. We feel that our place is no longer safe and we know that this is not normal anymore,” Barino said.

The Commision will also sign a 10-point manifesto to call for the end of killings.