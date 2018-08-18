PRO-7 won’t back down in fight vs Cadungog; councilman to take leave of absence

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, expressed dismay over the dismissal of the charges against Councilman Jessielou Cadungog.

Sinas, however, refused to simply give up.

He said he will meet with their lawyers to determine what legal action to take.

Supt. Edhel Pereira, legal officer of PRO-7, said they will contest the dismissal of the case against Cadungog, saying they won’t back down.

Meanwhile, Cadungog has decided to take a leave of absence from his work in Barangay Tejero, saying he doesn’t want to be complacent after he was subjected to an assassination.

He refused to divulge where he will be going for security reasons.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña, for his part, welcome the outcome of the case and vowed to stand up to people against “abusive police generals.”