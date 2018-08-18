Sinas welcomes any cash reward for Peter Lim arrest; police tracker created

If only to help get Peter Lim, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas welcome any groups that will dangle a reward to anyone who can give any information about the businessman’s whereabouts.

“Rewards encourage the public to give information about Lim’s location,” he said.

But whether groups or even the government provides a reward, Sinas said policemen will do their job to arrest Lim.

He said a tracker team, composed of different units of the Cebu City Police Office, was created to locate Lim.