Councilor wants cinemas to play 3-minute videos on waste segregation, and illegal drugs

Cebu City Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. has filed an ordinance mandating cinema operators in Cebu City to play a three-minute video on waste segregation, proper garbage disposal, and fighting illegal drugs before every film.

He said the video will help disseminate information against the problems of society.

“A video is an instructional medium that is compelling and generates a much greater amount of interest. And the more interested and engaged the viewers are, the more they learn from and retain information from the video presentation,” Gabuya stated in his proposal.