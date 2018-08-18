Village chief to take leave of absence

Even if he is now a free man, Tejero village councilman Jessielou Cadungog said he is still concerned about his safety three weeks after he managed to escape from an alleged ambush attempt.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News on Friday evening, shortly after he was released from the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI -7) after being cleared from charges on murder, Cadungog said he is eyeing to take a leave of absence from his work as Tejero’s number one councilor.

“But before everything else, I would like to talk to my family first because I haven’t seen them for quite a long time. And of course, to Mayor Tom (Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeñ),” said Cadungog.

“I will ask the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) if I can take a leave from work after everything that happened. And I will not remain complacent,” he added.

However, the barangay councilor refused to divulge where he will be going for security reasons.