School in Bicol burns students’ bags for not complying with ‘no-bag’ order in activity

A viral video of a private school allegedly confiscating bags and valuables of students for violating its “no-bag” order is currently making rounds on social media, making netizens fume.

In a tweet posted by Earl Vincent Cañaveral (@Surrearlism) on Friday, students from the Bicol Central Academy in Libmanan, Camarines Sur, can be seen standing in front of their valuables, which have been burned in the school quadrangle as ordered by administrators. The post has since gone viral with 3,600 retweets and 8,000 likes on Twitter.

Bags of students who have failed to comply the no-bag policy set for the school's event today have been confiscated and burned in the school quadrangle. The said bag contains school stuff, clothings, cp and laptops. Sadly, the school involved is my alma mater. SHAME. pic.twitter.com/D8ICip6ae0 — earl vincent (@Surrearlism) August 17, 2018

Aside from confiscating the items, one video showed school head Alexander James Jaucian shouting at the students for disobeying the school’s order, calling them “stupid.” “Sir, we had enough. This is not education at all,” the netizen wrote.

Moreover, he just not burned the bags of those students but he also called his students stupid. Sir, we had enough. This is not education at all. pic.twitter.com/XqD6vBnfqk — earl vincent (@Surrearlism) August 17, 2018

According to Cañaveral, this happened on the school’s Tasumaki Day, when students were told to wear formal attire. Students were also discouraged to bring big bags, but pouches were allowed. Cañaveral added the reason why students brought their bags was for a change of clothing as required by other school activities.

“Noon pong nasa waiting area sila, the school head saw these bags and raged out,” Cañaveral told INQUIRER.net. “He asked a school staff to confiscate the bags and asked the students to line up in the quadrangle.” In his tweet, Cañaveral said that valuables, such as cellphones and laptops, were included to be burned in the area.

As of this writing, the school involved has not released an official statement.