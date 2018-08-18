Perfect “BeYOUty” deals at Shopwise

Shopwise brings you the hottest deals with their new ‘Treal: True and Real’ health and beauty promo.

Get up to fifty percent off on your favorite beauty items like facial care, cosmetics, haircare, bath care, and skin care.

Feel beautiful inside and out with the greatest deals on health items like vitamins, fruits and vegetables, and food and beverages.

Wisecard Members also get exclusive deals by getting x10 points on selected health and beauty items.

Get ready to bring you’re A-game in fashion as the hottest styles at the best prices are also up for grabs. Take your pick from a variety of women’s tops, leggings, shorts, skirts, sandals, as well as hair accessories.

As another treat, get a chance to win an instant prize for a minimum purchase of 500 Php on selected participating health and beauty products.

Promo runs until August 30, 2018 so don’t miss this opportunity to get the best offers on the most amazing items.

New store hours are from 8 am to 9 pm.

Shopwise is located at N. Bacalso Avenue. It is now made more accessible straight through F. Llamas Street.