Neesha Murjani tries her luck at Miss World Philippines crown

MISS Cebu 2013 Namrata Neesha Murjani is taking another shot at the national pageant scene.

The 25-year-old beauty queen recently announced on Facebook that she is representing Cebu City in the upcoming Miss World Philippines competition.

“ I had no intentions of joining again another pageant after Binibining Pilipinas 2015 because I felt like I needed to concentrate on my career,” she told Cebu Daily News.

Aside from being an entrepreneur, Murjani works at the Marketing Communications department of Megaworld at the Fort and The Mactan Newtown.

“It was always at the back of my mind to join again but I got too busy with the family business and work that I neglected the thinking of joining again,” she added.

But late last year, Murjani became determined to go back to the national pageant.

She chose Miss World Philippines as her comeback because of its “beauty with a purpose” program.

“It just amazes me that the organization does not just focus on beauty but also on giving back. Ever since I was young, my family would always give back to the community however we can and this is something I would always treasure doing,” she explained.

She said that by joining Miss World Philippines, she would be able to reach more people, especially the street children.

“That has been my advocacy ever since and I have been promoting that every year. I usually kulit all my friends so they would donate and volunteer,” she added.

Murjani believes that today’s children are tomorrow’s future so it is important to give them hope.

As for her physical preparations, she said that she is focusing on losing weight.

“I started working out again and diet last year. It was really hard at first because I had to balance work, business and working out. Dieting was a struggle too because I love food and it was all around,” she said.

Murjani is currently training with Aces and Queens camp.

Forty candidates will be competing for the Miss World Philippines crown.

The coronation night will be on October 7 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.