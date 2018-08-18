Noynay to defend his WBO title against China’s Qixiu Zhang

BOGO City’s pride, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth champion Joe Marie “Jaw Breaker” Noynay, is on a tough mission as he is set to defend his title against Chinese upcomer Qixiu Zhang on Sept. 20 at the SM Mall of Asia in Metro Manila.

The 22-year-old Noynay, who recently fought and escaped Mexican Hector Garcia via a majority decision to keep his title and win the WBC Asian Boxing Council silver super featherweight title in his hometown in Bogo City, will lock horns with an equally talented foe in Zhang, 22, who sports a record of nine wins, four losses with one draw and three knockouts.

Noynay who fights under Elorde Boxing Gym holds a record of 14 victories with four knockouts, two losses, and one draw.

Zhang is on a three-fight winning streak after fighting in Macao and Korea while Noynay won four of his last five fights.