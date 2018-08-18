Architects’ Corporate Cup basketball starts today

THE CEBU Architects’ Basketball Club 2nd Corporate Cup gets underway today at the Cebu Eastern College gym.

Licensed architects from all over the city will, this time, be showcasing their hardcourt skills in this league that seeks to bring the architects’ community closer through a friendly and a healthy competition.

Six teams will be competing in this tournament, namely Boysen Paints, AAC Lightstrong, Phelps Dodge, Davies Paints, Metrotiles and Econtech. The tournament was launched in a press conference last Friday morning. Gracing the event was club president Klein Baladya, vice president-internal Paolo Alberto and treasurer Oliver Tan.

Teams would be playing in a single round-robin format with the top finishers advancing to the semifinal round outright. They will also have a twice-to-beat bonus.

The quarterfinals will see the third and fourth ranked teams take on the fifth and sixth seeds, with the higher seeds holding a twice-to-beat advantage. The championship will be decided in a one-game affair.

The league was established in 2007 but took time out for a few years before coming back again earlier in the year. Unitec Pipes won the title in the inaugural staging of the CABC Corporate Cup.