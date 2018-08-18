TELEPERFORMANCE WINS

Teleperformance takes women’s lead in 2018 Inter-BPO Volleyball Cup

Teleperformance is going for a streak in the 2018 Inter-BPO Volleyball Cup after winning its second game yesterday at the Barangay Tinago Sports Complex, Cebu City.

Teleperformance kept its slate immaculate with a thrilling win against CTC BPO, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, to take the lead in the Women’s category.

Other featured matches in the morning were ASPI winning over Lexmark, 26-24, 25-5, Accenture beating Conduent, 25-17, 27-25, and WiPro conquering ePerformax, 25-12, 25-21.

CTO BPO, Aspi, Accenture and WiPro all hold a 1-1 win-loss record.

In the men’s division, defending champions Teleperformance continued to reign in their bracket as they surpassed Lexmark, 25-12, 25-9.

Sykes also makes it 2-0 with its victory over Qualfon, 25-19, 25-19.

Accenture, for its part, also went 2-0 after winning against Tech Mahindra, 25-13, 25-21, while Teletech succeeded over ePerformax, 25-20, 25-16.

In the other bracket, NCR kept up against ASPI, 25-11, 25-16, while Conduent escaped Fluor in a thrilling three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23.

CVG closed the day with a win against WiPro, 25-14, 25-21.

Today, still at the same venue, will hold the third day of the tournament’s elimination round.

In the women’s division, Tinago and other volleyball fans will see Accenture going up against ePerformax, ASPI versus WiPro, Sykes to face Teleperformance and Lexmark to contest against Conduent.

In the men’s division which will still be in the afternoon, Accenture will go up against ePerformax, Lexmark versus Tech Mahindra, Sykes to face Teleperformance, Teletech to contest against Qualfon, Hapaqueros to vie against Convergys, Conduent versus OP360, NCR up against Fluor and WiPro hopes to win against ASPI.