Man faces drug raps
Charges were filed against a 23-year-old man for selling prohibited drugs in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu CIty on Friday, Aug. 18.
Ronald Buaya was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mambaling Police Station for peddling shabu worth P129, 000, said CHief Insp. Randy Caballes, COmmander of the Mambaling Police Station.
The accused is now detained at the Cebu City jail.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.