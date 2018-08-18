Man faces drug raps

Charges were filed against a 23-year-old man for selling prohibited drugs in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu CIty on Friday, Aug. 18.

Ronald Buaya was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mambaling Police Station for peddling shabu worth P129, 000, said CHief Insp. Randy Caballes, COmmander of the Mambaling Police Station.

The accused is now detained at the Cebu City jail.