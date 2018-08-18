Globe My Business Academy brings motivational speaker Francis Kong to Cebu

GLOBE My Business Academy brings the talk “Create. The Future of Local Businesses to Cebu” on Aug. 31 at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.

Get exclusive access from industry experts. Enjoy freebies and discounts.

The speakers: Ginger Arboleda, founder of Manila Workshops, will tackle Business 101. Paco Magsaysay, owner of Carmen’s Best, will talk about Success Story. Joey Flores, Associate

Director of Adspark, will discuss Digital Marketing: New Ways to Market.

Subject Master Expert Manila Workshops Eugene Arboleda will take on How To Build a Website. Hussain Khalid, vice president Head of Marketplace Lazada, on The End-to-End E-Commerce Experience.

Special guest for the event is motivational speaker Francis Kong who will share his expertise on Innovations for Business Growth and Success.

Francis Kong has extensive work experience in manufacturing and retail. He founded a popular clothing company and ran a retail chain for many years. Last year, he delivered 336 talks, training sessions, and seminars both here and abroad.

Admission is free. Download and sign-up on the myBusiness Academy app. Register at https:// tinyurl.com/GMBAcademy2018.