Araneta wins light flyweight crown via TKO

CEBUANO Christian “The Bomb” Araneta scored a brutal 12th-round technical knockout win versus Jerry Tomogdan to wrest the WBC Asia Silver light flyweight title in the main event of Double Rumble in Mandaue at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex Saturday night.

With just ten seconds left in the final round, Araneta perfectly landed a left uppercut that sent Tomogdan down crashing to the canvas.

Araneta of Omega Boxing Gym improved his unbeaten record to 16 wins (14 knockouts) while Tomogdan dropped to 25-10-4 (win-loss-draw).