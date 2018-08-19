Two dead after stabbing each other in Lapu-Lapu City
Two men were confirmed dead in a stabbing incident in Sitio Ibapo, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (August 18).
The fatalities were identified as Andy Booc, 42, a jeepney driver; and Rosendo Fulgencio, 46, a construction worker. Both resident of said place. Both are residents of the same barangay.
Danilo Revel, who witnessed the incident, said that Booc and Fulgencio had a heated altercation while on a drinking spree prior to stabbing each other.
