Obon: Security personnel on standby for Sto. Visit to Olango Island

More than a thousand personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, and the Regional Public Safety Battalion in Central Visayas (RPSB-7) were deployed to secure the visit of the miraculous image of the Sr. Sto. Niño to Olango Island today.

Senior Supt. Lemuel Obon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said that the image will be boarded on a barge from the Hilton Wharf in Barangay Punta Engaña to the Olango Wharf in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island.

He said that security personnel on board 12 jet skis and six-speed boats will accompany the image during a brief fluvial procession scheduled later this afternoon.

Security personnel are also tasked to make sure that the around 50 pump boats that will carry devotees will not come close to the barge that will carry the image of the Sto. Niño to deter the possible occurrence of accidents.

Hundreds of devotees are now gathered at the Sta. Rose wharf ready to welcome the Sto. Niño that left the Basilica at around noontime for a land trip to the Hilton wharf.