Man nabbed for illegal possession of firearm, drugs in Mandaue City
A 32-year old suspected drug pusher was collared by police for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs at his residence in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City on Saturday evening (August 18).
Arnel Maloloy-on was caught in possession of a .22 magnum revolver with three (3) live ammunition, and suspected shabu worth P3,000 during the service of a search warrant.
The Canduman police station applied for a search Warrant against Maloloy-on. The warrant was issued by Judge Mercidita Ygnacio-Dadole.
