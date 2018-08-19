DOLE-7 reminds establishments to observe August 21 holiday pay
By Rosalie Abatayo |August 19,2018 - 02:09 PM
The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is reminding employers to observe the holiday pay rules for the August 21 celebrations.
In a statement, DOLE-7 director Johnson Cañete said employees who will be directed to work on Tuesday should get 260 percent of their daily pay.
Eidl Adha, a regular holiday, and Ninoy Aquino Day, a special non-working holiday will be observed throughout the country on August 21 (Tuesday).
Sanctions await employers who ignore the directive, Cañete added.
