SPO1 Balili laid to rest at Pardo Cemetery
Family members and friends paid their last respect for the late SPO1 Roderick Balili, who reportedly died after an accidental firing during a surveillance operation in Pinamungajan town, Cebu.
His coffin was brought from St. Peters Chapel to Pardo Cemetery, Cebu City at around 10 a.m. on Sunday (August 19). Balili’s classmates carried the coffin to his burial place.
Supt. Ronald Lee, the Regional Chief Directorial Staff of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), came to represent Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, police regional director.
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña alleged previously that Balili was one of the assailants in the killing of drug enforcement agent Von Rian Tecson in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City. Cebu.
