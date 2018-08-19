Capitol to hold 3-day travel fair

At least 20 local government units (LGUs) in Cebu province will showcase their towns’ popular tourism destinations during a travel fair to be hosted by the Cebu Provincial Government.

The 3-day fair will be held from August 28 to 30.

Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Joselito “Boboi” Costas said the LGUs who responded to invitation will highlight their marine, cultural, adventure and eco-tourism activities.