Drug suspect evades arrest in Mandaue City

An alleged drug pusher evaded arrest during the service of a search warrant at his residence at Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City on Saturday evening (August 18).

Police found suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P50,000 inside the house of Orland Sambelad, the subject of the warrant.

Senior Insp. Troy John Lalamunan of the Mandaue City Police Drug Enforcement Unit said they received reports of Sambelad’s illegal drug activities.

Josefina Sambelad, the suspect’s mother, said she has reprimanded her son not to use illegal drugs with his friends inside their house.