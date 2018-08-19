Security Bank unveils two feeder funds

Security Bank has unveiled two new funds that allow investors to diversify their portfolio by participating in US and other global equity funds.

The bank rolled out two new types of feeder funds—SB US Equity Index Feeder Fund and SB Global Equity Index Feeder Fund—catering to investors who are scouting for opportunities beyond the Asia Pacific region.

A feeder fund is one of several funds that put all investment capital in an “umbrella” or “master fund” handled by a professional portfolio manager.

“We want to continue bringing in other investment instruments to cater to the different objectives and risk appetite of every investor. With our new investment vehicles, investors could now venture globally and reach more highly profitable companies,” Security Bank executive vice president and treasurer Raul Pedro said in a statement. “We gave you Asia then, now we are providing you access to other parts of the globe.”

The SB US Equity Index Feeder Fund aims to invest in large-, mid- and small-cap US equities with diversified growth and value styles. The fund invests in up to 4,000 corporations listed on the US stock exchange.