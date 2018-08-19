Cebuana jin helps PH win bronze in Asian Games

Cebuana taekwondo jin Rinna Babanto delivered the second medal for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games Sunday afternoon in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Babanto, together with teammates Juvenile Crisostomo and Janna Oliva, collared the bronze medal in the women’s team poomsae event.

The Filipina trio finished with a score of 7.11 following eventual silver medalists Korea, which scored 8.20

Thailand bagged the gold in the event after garnering 8.21.