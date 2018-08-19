Dissenting Bad Boys dethrone Gilas Defenders

AFTER their heartbreaking semifinal loss last year, the Dissenting Bad Boys finally exacted revenge against archrival and defending champion Gilas Defenders, winning, 72-70, to clinch the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter Basketball Tournament title last Saturday at the Capitol Parish gymnasium.

The Dissenting Bad Boys of team owners Fiscal Bads del Prado and Attorney Mark Rosal had Richard Banzon leading their squad with 14 points. Former University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters men’s basketball squad head coach Kern Sesante added 12 points while Ryan Sojor chipped in 13 points.

Frank Dinsay led the Gilas defenders with 15 points.

A total of eight teams composed of lawyers and judges vied in the annual tournament organized by the IBP-Cebu Chapter. The tournament was aimed at strengthening the camaraderie among its members.