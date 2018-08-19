SRBC leads Rich Catsup bowling Invitational

SAN REMEGIO Beach Club (SRBC) moved two places up to top the second day of the 4th Rich Sweet and Spicy Banana Catsup Bowling Invitational last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The team reaped a total score of 2,570 pinfalls coming from their 849, 840 and 881 run in the three-game series to be added to their 2,482 pinfalls from the last playing date. Overall, the team now has 5,052 pinfalls.

Rich Catsup Team remained in second place with a total of 5,006 coming from 2,523 last Friday and 2,483 from the previous game day.

E.O Bucoy Consultants 2 fell from first place to the third, garnering 4,939 after two playdates. RRCC&J Team (4,773) and E.O. Bucoy Consultants 1 (4,711) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Highest Team Single for the day went to Rich Catsup Team’s 905 pinfalls during the second game.

Ronan Barredo got the Highest Men’s Individual Single with 224 pinfalls while Janice Calibugan’s 196 pinfalls was the Women’s Highest Individual Single.