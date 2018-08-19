Cokaliong scores 64 Leads Cecaba All Stars to victory over GMA-7

Business mogul Chester Cokaliong exploded for 64 points in leading guest team Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball Association (Cecaba) All Stars to a 130-95 rout over the defending champion GMA-7/DYSS at the start of the 2018 Newsmen Basketball Association of Cebu (NBAC) season on Sunday at the Cebu Eastern College gym.

Cokaliong, a long-time supporter of the NBAC, drilled in 20 three pointers, the last being a buzzer beater in the final period, en route to being the day’s top scorer. Jesse Pastor Magno added 16 points for Cecaba All Stars.

Julius Vidal had 24 points while Gabriel Bonjoc chipped in 21 for MGA-7.

In another game, Cebu Daily News/Freeman chalked up a 62-53 victory over CCTN/DYRC.

Jonas Panerio led the winning team with 26 points while Allen Monisit added eight markers.

Bombo Radyo/Brigada News FM also logged a win on opening day, shocking last year’s runner-up Organique Sunstar/Manilla Bulletin/MyTV, 51-44.

Jovan Villatura led the winners with 10 points.

Organique was led by the 20 of Philip Cerojano.