GIVE ME MORE

Araneta wants crack at world title after impressive TKO victory

One brutal uppercut and Christian “The Bomb” Araneta proved he is a world champion in the making.

Following his impressive 12th-round technical knockout win over Jerry Tomogdan for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Silver Light Flyweight title in the main event of “Double Rumble in Mandaue” last Saturday evening, the 23-year-old boxer from Borbon town, north Cebu said he now believes he can fight for a world title.

“I want to fight for a world title. I want it to happen in my next fight,” said Araneta, who remained unbeaten in 16 bouts. “I showed how deserving I am for a world title fight because I’ve shown my best in this fight.”

Araneta shocked the crowd at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex when he dropped Tomogdan with just two seconds left in the 12th round.

“I was patient. I did not rush things and I was able to prove that I am capable of following Jhack’s (Tepora) footsteps,” said Araneta. Tepora is Araneta’s stablemate and the WBA world interim featherweight champion.

The win also proved Araneta has recovered from his torn muscle injury in his right shoulder that he suffered last year. That injury stalled his career for almost a year.

His manager, Jerome Calatrava, who is the vice president of Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI), the victory also proved that Araneta has matured.

“We will find out and ask the WBC if we can allow him to fight for a title higher than what he won tonight. We will review what’s next for him,” Calatrava said.

Calatrava, meanwhile, said he was a bit shocked when Araneta knocked his foe down for his 14th KO win in 16 fights.

“It was totally surprising because he was instructed by his coach to play safe since he was way ahead of the scorecards. But his opponent was too reckless. He always attacked Christian that’s why he got knocked out,” said Calatrava.

Tomogdan, an ex-world title challenger, wasn’t actually an easy foe as prior to the KO, he landed numerous counter punches that forced Araneta to keep his guard up.

Things started to go bad for Tomogdan in the 10th round as Araneta unleashed his fury. The 24-year-old Tomogdan, who hails from Bukidnon, wobbled from the 10th until Araneta caught him with the uppercut.

It was the 10th defeat for Tomogdan against 25 wins and four draws.