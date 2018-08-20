No Peter Lim in bizman’s two residences

Cebu businessman Peter Lim is not present at his two residences in Cebu City.

Police operatives on Monday afternoon (August 20) served the arrest warrant issued by the Makati City court against Lim.

The operatives simultaneously serve the arrest warrant at the businessman’s residences in Barangay Kasambagan and at the Sto. Niño Village in Barangay Banilad.

Chief Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, Mabolo police station commander, led the team in Barangay Kasambagan. He said they were only able to talk to one of the househelp when they served the warrant.

“Sukad sukad, wala daw na niari sa Peter Lim. Napulo na ka tuig. Iyaha ra daw mama nagpuyo dinhi,” said Alaras.

Despite their failure to serve the warrant today, Alaras said they will still keep monitoring Lim’s whereabouts.

Although they received reports that Lim is no longer at his residential properties, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said it is proper to serve the warrant at Lim’s residences as part of the procedure.

“Wala na siya dito sa Cebu. Pero kailangan parin namin ito iserve,” said Garma.

Since Lim was nowhere to be found, the police will make a report and submit it to Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 55 Judge Gina Palamos, who handles the drug case against the suspected big-time drug lord.

The arrest warrant issued by the court is good for just 10 days since its issuance last Tuesday (August 14). The court will then issue an alias warrant, which is effective until Lim gets arrested. (Nestle)