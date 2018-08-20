Duterte to visit Cebu City tomorrow

President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Cebu City on Tuesday (August 21) to meet mayors of the different municipalities in Central Visayas.

If given the chance to meet and talk with the President, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will bring up the peace and order situation in Cebu City, particularly the alleged involvement of policemen in the series of killings.

Unfortunately, Osmeña did not receive any invitation for him to attend the gathering at Radisson Blu Hotel.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director, said the police force in Cebu is on full alert status. Not a single policeman, according to the regional police director, is allowed to take a leave.

Sinas added that a civil disturbance management team will also be assembled to secure the hotel from militant groups.