Cebu City ranks 9th PH’s most competitive city

Cebu City ranked 9th on the list of most competitive cities in the country based on four pillars: economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency.

It is the only city in Central Visayas that made it to the top 10 for overall competitiveness in the in the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index 2018 by the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) Philippines.

Mandaue City ranked 13th in the same list of competitive cities.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, however, said he does not care about Cebu’s placement. The mayor explained that competitiveness is determined by the investors themselves.

“Why don’t you ask the investors? Ask them if they are happy,” said Osmeña.

Cebu City also ranked sixth in economic dynamism, eighth in infrastructure, and fifth in resiliency, and was named as one of the “Most Improved Highly Urbanized Cities.” /Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Journalism Intern