DepEd-7 to teachers, staff: Uphold chidlren’s rights

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) has reminded teachers and non-teaching personnel to uphold children’s rights and ensure their protection while inside the school premises.

DepEd-7 Regional Director Juliet Jeruta issued her reminders after a video of students bags that were being torched on the instructions of the administrator of the Bicol Central Academy in Libmanan town went viral.

Jeruta encouraged parents and students who experienced abuse to immediately report the matter to DepEd for them to take proper action against the erring teacher or school personnel.

She said that any forms of abuse will be meted with administrative or criminals sanctions.