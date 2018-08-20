Stop-and-go scheme to be implemented at Minglanilla fiesta
Traffic managers in Minglanilla will implement a “stop-and-go” scheme along the national highway during the town’s fiesta procession on Tuesday afternoon (August 21).
Capitol’s Focal Person on Traffic Management Jonathan Tumulak advised motorist to plan ahead their trips to avoid heavy traffic.
The town will celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Wednesday (Aug. 22).
