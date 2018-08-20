Akbayan Youth to tie yellow ribbons to commemorate Ninoy

To commemorate the death of former Senator Ninoy Aquino, members of the Akbayan Youth in Cebu will tie yellow ribbons on trees and electric posts to remind people about his heroic deeds.

The group will also jog from Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds going to Fuente Osmeña Circle on Tuesday dawn (August 21).

On the same day, the group will launch the Nagpakabanang Sugbuanon Alang sa Kinabuhi ug Hustisya (Nasukhu) to ensure the killings of several persons under the Duterte administration will not be forgotten.