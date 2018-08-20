Cebu Muslims to celebrate Eid’l Adha

Muslims in Cebu will converge in prayer at the Plaza Independencia and in the different mosques in Cebu tomorrow, Tuesday (August 21), to celebrate the Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña, an honorary sultan of the Muslim community in Cebu City, is set to attend the event at the plaza. Muslims are expected to slaughter cows during the activity.

Malo Manongiring, director of the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos in the Visayas, said the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has donated two cows.